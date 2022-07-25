The Amigos de la Calle in Valencia City are friends indeed

By Linda Hall • 25 July 2022 • 12:41

MASONS’ DONATION: Brother Andres visited the Amigos de la Calle charity in Valencia City Photo credit: Provincial Grand Lodge of Valencia

IN these extremely difficult times, Rodney Charles Bignell, the Provincial Grand Master of Valencia, urged masons to support food banks as much as possible.

Following donations of €2,000 to the San Gabriel food bank and social dining room in Alicante City and €750 for Reach Out in Torrevieja, the Provincial Grand Master decided to assist Amigos de la Calle (Friends of the Street), a Valencia City food bank.

Brother Andres, the Charity Steward from White River Lodge 153, recently visited Amigos de la Calle in Valencia City, following a €1,000 donation to assist in purchasing food and clothing for their invaluable work

Starting as a group of friends that provided food for 70 homeless people, Amigos de la Calle now operate with seven teams of volunteers who feed 700 people every Sunday.

They also give boxes of food and essential clothing to 200 families with financial problems every two weeks.

Should you be interested in joining Freemasonry, please contact William G Turney on the [email protected] email address.

