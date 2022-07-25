The Montgo Golf Trophy has a winner

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 July 2022 • 15:31

L to R Captain George Braddick, Glenys Cuming and Pete Turner - Image Montgo Golf Association

Friday, July 22 saw Pete Turner wins his first Montgo trophy with a fine Stableford score of 39 points.

That earned him another handicap cut and top spot in The John Costigan Memorial Trophy.

Second place went to Captain George Braddick with 34 points and in third place Glenys Cuming with 33 points.

Nearest to the pin prizes went to George Braddick on the fifth and Pete Turner on the fourteenth. Turner was awarded the prize as he was the only golfer to reach the green in three shots.

With the course conditions relatively difficult no players managed to reach the green in two, making the club treasurer a happy individual.

For those who are interested in joining the club or who enjoy watching the sport, this week’s competition is the Yorkshire Rose Bowl Sponsored by our own Yorkshiremen Gordon Gleeson.

More information is available on the club’s website www.montgogolfsociety.net.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.