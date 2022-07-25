The paediatric wards at Hospital La Fe get a colourful facelift

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 25 July 2022 • 10:41

Paediatric Ward - Image Hospital la Fe

The paediatric wards at Hospital La Fe have been given a facelift thanks to a biker’s charity day in Teulada-Moraira.

Held last November the Ugly MC biker club raised sufficient funds to enable the wards to be redecorated in bright colours and in themes that make the place a more pleasant environment for children.

Officially presenting the new wards on Sunday, July 24, the Mayor Raúl Llobell said: “The best reward of this social work is to see that we have been able to convert a hospital space into a welcoming, colourful place that allows children to interact with it. A gratifying way of bringing smiles to those who need it most.”

Included in the redecoration is a “Window to the World” which creates a three-dimensional feeling and a “Woodland” that is inspired by popular tales from around the world.

There is an Africa Sky, America’s Green Pig; Momotaro, Asia’s peach boy, a Leprechaun and Oceania;

QR codes enable visitors to travel through the themes, finding out more about the stories that make up the murals. Those who use the QR codes will be able to both see, read and listen to the stories.

Hospital La Fe has helped more than 2,000 young children over the last year with the wards specialising in general paediatrics, neuropediatric, infectious paediatrics, paediatric endocrine, paediatric digestive, metabolic diseases, pneumology, cardiology, rheumatology, haematology, nephrology or psychiatry.

The donation has enabled the paediatric wards at Hospital La Fe to get a facelift that will help to make the stay of those who have to spend time in the paediatric wards a far more pleasant experience.

