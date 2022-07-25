There’s some very clever Footwork being produced in Los Montesinos (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 25 July 2022 • 11:49

ATHENS BOUND: Members of the Footwork Dance Studios team Photo credit: Footwork Dance Studios

STUDENTS at Footwork Dance Studios in Los Montesinos have recently taken part in a series of competitions.

In their first regional competition back in May, they qualified for the Spanish National Finals held in Marbella between July 1 and 3.

During this event they qualified for the European finals which will take place in Athens in 2024.

“We are very proud of each and every one of the team,” said Footwork Dance Studios’ principal Erica Dorrill.

“They all work so hard in every class and are a pleasure to teach. They are a talented young group of students who live and breathe dance and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”

The team are now looking for sponsors to help with the travel and entry costs involved with competing in Athens.

Readers who would like to make a donation to the team fund or would like information about joining a fun and friendly dance school, please contact Erica on 662003823 or the [email protected] email address. Footwork Dance Studios are also present on Facebook and Instagram.

