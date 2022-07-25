There’s some very clever Footwork being produced in Los Montesinos (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 25 July 2022 • 11:49
ATHENS BOUND: Members of the Footwork Dance Studios team
Photo credit: Footwork Dance Studios
In their first regional competition back in May, they qualified for the Spanish National Finals held in Marbella between July 1 and 3.
During this event they qualified for the European finals which will take place in Athens in 2024.
“We are very proud of each and every one of the team,” said Footwork Dance Studios’ principal Erica Dorrill.
“They all work so hard in every class and are a pleasure to teach. They are a talented young group of students who live and breathe dance and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for them.”
The team are now looking for sponsors to help with the travel and entry costs involved with competing in Athens.
Readers who would like to make a donation to the team fund or would like information about joining a fun and friendly dance school, please contact Erica on 662003823 or the [email protected] email address. Footwork Dance Studios are also present on Facebook and Instagram.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.