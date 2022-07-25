Torremolinos closes June as Andalucian destination with most overnight stays

By Chris King • 25 July 2022 • 0:05

Image of a beach in the Malaga resort of Torremolinos. Credit: [email protected]_On

The Malaga resort of Torremolinos closed June as the tourist destination with the most overnight stays in Andalucia.

Margarita del Cid, the mayor of Torremolinos, reported today, Sunday, July 24, that according to the INE Hotel Occupancy Survey, the Malaga municipality closed June as the tourist destination with the most overnight stays in Andalucia. Specifically, there were 545,077 overnight stays recorded.



This figure consolidates Torremolinos as the Andalucian leader in overnight stays, followed by Sevilla, with 491,815 overnight stays. “More than 50,000 overnight stays separate us from the next destination, so everything points to a consolidated leadership that will also yield excellent results in July”, Del Cid pointed out.

Apart from the 545,077 overnight stays, the INE also recorded that Torremolinos registered 127,821 travellers in June. Both parameters exceed those registered by the destination in 2019, “which is great news and reflects the long-awaited recovery of the tourism sector, key to the economy and employment of our city”, the mayor assessed.

In June 2019, Torremolinos registered a total of 538,140 overnight stays and 115,633 travellers. Compared to the 2022 figures, this shows an increase of 1.2 per cent in overnight stays, and 10.5 per cent in the number of travellers, “also taking into account that 2019 was a record year”, added the mayor.

Del Cid explained that part of these good results is based on last-minute reservations, “so that forces us to keep the pulse of the promotion at all times, serving not only international markets but also national visitors”.

The mayor wanted to share these good data with the sector, “with all the businessmen and workers who, after some very complicated years, see how 2022 finally consolidates the recovery, with even better months than in 2019, as has been the case with June”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.