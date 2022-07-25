Weather forecast for Spain on Monday, July 25

By Chris King • 25 July 2022 • 1:04

Image of a cloudy sky with sunshine. Credit: cobalt88/Shutterstock

Here is the weather forecast for Monday, July 25 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Tuesday, July 12, shows the day starting with cloudy intervals in the northern half of Galicia and the Cantabrian area. There is a possibility of occasional showers, although more likely in mountainous areas.

Intervals of low clouds will prevail in the Strait and the extreme north of the peninsula, while the rest of the country will experience slightly cloudy skies, with intervals of medium and high clouds.

Cloudiness is also expected to evolve in the mountainous areas of the northern and eastern thirds of the country. Shower or isolated storms can not be ruled out in the eastern Iberian and northeastern Catalonia.

Calima conditions will continue in the Canary Islands, and could possibly affect the south of the peninsula. Mist and strata will develop in the Strait, the Cantabrian Mountains and the Pyrenees during the morning.

Maximum temperatures will increase on the Mediterranean coast and the Strait, which may be locally notable. They will drop in the northern half of the country, which will be more notable or extraordinary in the Basque Country, Navarra, La Rioja, and in the eastern Cantabrian Sea. There will be little change in the rest compared to Sunday, July 24.

Some parts of the southwest could see temperatures in excess of 40°C. This could also be the case in areas of the southeast as well as the interior of Mallorca. Minimums will increase in the south and east of the peninsula, and in the Bay of Biscay, while they will fall in general in the rest of Spain.

A northerly wind will blow in Ampurdan, while the westerly will affect the Ebro region. Westerly winds will also blow in the Gulf of Cadiz, north-westerly in the Bay of Biscay, easing and northerly on the west coast of Galicia. It will become westerly on the Atlantic coast. In the Canary Islands, there will be trade winds with some strong intervals.

