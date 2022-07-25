WePlay Academy League season 5 will start on July 25, 2022

By EWN • 25 July 2022 • 21:55
After a short break after the end of Season 4, WePlay Esports is happy to announce the WePlay Academy League Season 5. The tournament will kick off on July 25 with the Group Stage, during which 14 teams will be divided into two double round-robin groups of seven teams. Participants from each group will play each other in a series of matches in the Bo1 format. The strongest team in every group will qualify directly for the double-elimination playoffs. Teams placed second to fourth in their respective groups will compete for Playoff invites during the Gauntlet Stage.
Event Schedule:
The Playoff Stage, like during Season 4, will be held online. The total prize pool of the tournament is $100,000.
Moreover, a new organization, ENCE Academy, has joined the WePlay Academy League Season 5. Now, the list of participating organizations is as follows:
WePlay Esports will broadcast the tournament in English (Twitch, YouTube) and Ukrainian (Twitch, YouTube). The official partner of the Ukrainian broadcast is Parimatch. The Russian-language broadcast will be hosted by Igor “SL4M” Sopov (Twitch).
On June 26, the Grand Final of Season 4 took place, during which the team MOUZ NXT won with a 2:0 score, having put up a fight against team BIG. OMEN Academy.
WePlay Academy League Season 4, MOUZ NXT. Visual: WePlay Holding
23 intense tournament days, 87 matches – this is how Season 4 of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, the WePlay Academy League, went. As a result, team MOUZ NXT became the winner: in the final match in bo3 format, the team won with a 2:0 score, competing with team BIG. OMEN Academy.
The playoff stage was held online. To watch the records of the matches in English and Ukrainian, visit the official channels of WePlay Esports. The total prize pool for the fourth season was $100,000.
Final prize pool breakdown:
Sponsored
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.