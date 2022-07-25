WePlay Academy League season 5 will start on July 25, 2022

BREAKING: Acclaimed Hollywood director and co-creator of The Monkees passes away aged 89 Close
By EWN • 25 July 2022 • 21:55

Season 5 of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament for up-and-coming esports players will be held online from July 25 to August 14, 2022. Rosters of 14 leading esports organizations will be represented at the competition.

After a short break after the end of Season 4, WePlay Esports is happy to announce the WePlay Academy League Season 5. The tournament will kick off on July 25 with the Group Stage, during which 14 teams will be divided into two double round-robin groups of seven teams. Participants from each group will play each other in a series of matches in the Bo1 format. The strongest team in every group will qualify directly for the double-elimination playoffs. Teams placed second to fourth in their respective groups will compete for Playoff invites during the Gauntlet Stage.

Event Schedule:

  • Group Stage: July 25 – August 7, 2022 (with a possible tiebreaker on August 8)
  • Gauntlet Stage: August 9–10, 2022
  • Playoff Stage: August 12–14, 2022

The Playoff Stage, like during Season 4, will be held online. The total prize pool of the tournament is $100,000.

Moreover, a new organization, ENCE Academy, has joined the WePlay Academy League Season 5. Now, the list of participating organizations is as follows:

  • YN.GamerPay
  • mouz NXT
  • BIG. OMEN Academy
  • Young Gods
  • FURIA Academy
  • Spirit Academy
  • Eternal Fire Academy
  • NAVI Junior
  • OG Academy
  • 00Prospects
  • Apeks Rebels
  • Astralis Talent
  • Fnatic Rising
  • ENCE Academy

WePlay Esports will broadcast the tournament in English (Twitch, YouTube) and Ukrainian (Twitch, YouTube). The official partner of the Ukrainian broadcast is Parimatch. The Russian-language broadcast will be hosted by Igor “SL4M” Sopov (Twitch).

On June 26, the Grand Final of Season 4 took place, during which the team MOUZ NXT won with a 2:0 score, having put up a fight against team BIG. OMEN Academy.

WePlay Academy League Season 4, MOUZ NXT. Visual: WePlay Holding

23 intense tournament days, 87 matches – this is how Season 4 of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, the WePlay Academy League, went. As a result, team MOUZ NXT became the winner: in the final match in bo3 format, the team won with a 2:0 score, competing with team BIG. OMEN Academy.

The playoff stage was held online. To watch the records of the matches in English and Ukrainian, visit the official channels of WePlay Esports. The total prize pool for the fourth season was $100,000.

Final prize pool breakdown:

  • 1st place – $45,000 – MOUZ NXT
  • 2nd place – $20,000 – BIG. OMEN Academy
  • 3rd place – $15,000 – FURIA Academy
  • 4th place – $8,000 – fnatic Rising
  • 5th place – $4,000 – Astralis Talent
  • 6th place – $4,000 – YN.GamerPay
  • 7th place – $1,500 – 00Prospects
  • 8th place – $1,500 – OG Academy
  • 9th place – $500 – Young Gods
  • 10th place – $500 – NAVI Junior

 

