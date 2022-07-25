Zaragoza chosen as first Spanish city to test autonomous home delivery robots

Zaragoza is destined to be the first city in Spain in which four-wheeled autonomous robots will be in charge of making home deliveries. They reach a maximum speed of 5kph and have the capacity to carry up to 30 kilos. Their technology allows them to avoid any obstacle in their path, including navigating around potholes and kerbs on the pavements where they will circulate.

Goggo Network is the startup of Yasmine Fage and Martin Varsavsky, and they have chosen the Aragonese capital to launch their autonomous logistics project. It will be implemented in phases, with the aim of validating its safety, as well as public, technical, and commercial acceptance, to finally deploy up to 80 robots in Zaragoza over the next few months.

In the first phase – which will last until the beginning of September – several test simulations will be carried out in order to demonstrate the safety and operation of the robots.

The company will map the initial area and analyse the proper functioning of the robots and the process of using them, in order to guarantee controlled and sustainable growth. Goggo Network will deploy an initial fleet of 80 vehicles.

This will allow the people of Zaragoza to start enjoying this service in which the city’s businesses will have great weight, given that their products will be delivered to various areas in response to the demands of its citizens.

The use of robots on public pavements is seen as a sustainable alternative in cities compared to traditional logistics. It is 100 per cent electric and does not produce polluting emissions or noise, as well as assuming a cheaper system for local businesses.

In this way, these robots allow traffic in large cities to be diversified and represent a more innovative alternative for citizens when ordering home deliveries.

These robots move autonomously or remotely depending on the situation, although there will be human operators who will supervise and manage the robots while they move autonomously. GGoggo is working exhaustively with the DGT and different groups to ensure an orderly implementation and to enable this technology to become a tool that favours social inclusion and connectivity, as reported by xataka.com.

