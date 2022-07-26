Amazon Prime prices to jump by as much as 40% across Europe

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 July 2022 • 7:42

Amazon Prime - Image Hadrian/Shutterstock.com

Amazon Prime prices will rise by as much as 40 per cent across Europe as the company battles soaring costs and falling profits.

The announcement in the United States on Monday, July 25 came as the company presented its quarterly financial results. Current Chief Executive Andy Jassy is under pressure from investors to shore up the massive profits the company made during the lockdown, with fears that inflation and a possible downturn will hit returns.

Customers in the United Kingdom will see annual membership fees rise by 20 per cent to £95 and in Spain by 39 per cent from September 15.

Although it is some years since Amazon raised its fees, the increases represent a significant jump in the cost and will no doubt be found by some to be too much to swallow.

But Amazon who is facing increased costs as wages rise and energy costs soar, said: “We will keep working to ensure Prime offers exceptional value for members,” despite rising wages,

Amazon, which benefitted enormously from lockdowns around the world, enjoyed super profits which it used to grow and expand the business. But with consumers tightening their belts and costs rising, the darling of Wall Street is in cost-cutting mode.

That could see its dominance in online shopping slip, whilst its highly profitable cloud business could also suffer if a downturn does come.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is more exposed than its long-established competitors, who have a better mix of customers. A downturn could see many of its customers disappear or shrink significantly as many are start-up businesses that are less established in the marketplace.

Interestingly the price increase in the US did not see a drop in the growth of customers with less churn than was feared. Europe is a very different market, however, and with Amazon Prime prices set to jump by as much as 40 per cent the company could indeed see a fall in customers.

