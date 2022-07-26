Aquaman star Jason Momoa in head-on collision with a motorbike

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 July 2022 • 12:54

Jason Momoa - Image Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com

The Aquaman star Jason Momoa is said to be doing well after he was reportedly involved in a head-on collision with a motorbike on the weekend.

Mamoa’s agent, speaking to Sky News on Monday, July 26 said that Mamoa was travelling on a windy road in the canyons near Los Angeles when the accident occurred.

The star was apparently travelling in his prized gold 1970 Oldsmobile when he was hit by a motorcyclist coming in the opposite direction. Mamoa was uninjured in the head-on but the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mamoa flagged down an oncoming vehicle to ask them to call 911. Following the call, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) attended the scene along with an ambulance.

By all accounts, the two vehicles were not travelling at high speed when the accident happened at around 11 am on Sunday morning.

Vitaliy Avagimyan, a 21-year-old, was the driver of the 2012 Honda motorbike, who drove “directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle”, according to the CHP.

The actor is known to be a keen motorcyclist himself and owns several restored vintage motorcycles.

Fans will be pleased that the Aquaman star Jason Momoa wasn’t injured in his head-on collision with a motorbike on the weekend.

