By Guest Writer • 26 July 2022 • 11:45

Fabienne Paques in Brussels to receive her Be Heroes Award Credit: ACE│SHIN

BELGIAN HEROES Award for founder of Ace Dog Shelter in La Cala de Mijas, Fabienne Paques.

When she recently received an official invitation from the Royal Palace to attend the Annual Military and Civilian Parade in Brussels marking Belgium’s National Day on July 21 2022, it’s an understatement to say that it came as something of a surprise!

In fact, Fabienne had been nominated as a Hero in connection with the Be Heroes initiative supported by King Philippe of Belgium, which honours the vital role that ordinary citizens, ‘silent heroes’, play in everyday life by selflessly serving their local communities.

In the case of Belgian national Fabienne that of course meant saving and rehoming more than 26,000 abandoned and unwanted dogs and cats in Spain since 1999.

She was nominated for this prestigious award by fellow Belgian citizen Chantal, who has supported ACE│SHIN for over 15 years, and who said in her application that “Fabienne is the biggest hero, dedicating her life to saving as many animals as possible. Specifically, the dog, the best and most loyal friend to humans and the only creature in the world that loves you more than themselves.

“She does all this work tirelessly, together with her husband Dirk and the motivation of volunteers, and has dedicated her life to saving animals in Mijas. It’s Fabienne who I have to thank for saving my Nestorke, the love of my life and loyal furry friend who has been with me for the last 12 years.

“I’m so pleased that Fabienne has, after all these years, received the recognition she deserves.”

Thank you for reading ‘Belgian Heroes Award for founder of Ace Dog Shelter in La Cala de Mijas’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.