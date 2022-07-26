Boris Johnson virtually presents Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy with Churchill Award

By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 19:50

Boris Johnson awarded Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy with the Winston Churchill Leadership Award, as reported on Tuesday, July 26.

Boris Johnson’s speech to Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy while presenting him the Churchill Award began:

“It was at 4 o’clock on the morning of 24th February 2022 that you called me Volodymyr to say that the incredible had happened, that insanity had broken out, and Russian tanks were surging across the frontier of a sovereign independent country in Europe and cruise missiles were exploding all over Ukraine.”

“And in that moment of supreme crisis, you faced a test of leadership that was, in its way, as severe as Churchill’s challenge in 1940.”

Boris Johnson went on to praise the Ukrainian President for staying in Kyiv among the Ukrainian people,”just as Churchill stayed in London in 1940.”

He continued stating:

“And like Churchill you’ve understood that you are not yourself the lion, the Ukrainian people are the lion, but you have been called upon to give the roar, the roar of freedom against tyranny, good against evil, of light against darkness.”

Johnson concluded his speech by thanking Zelenskyy for his work for the nation of Ukraine and its people, stating that it gave him great pleasure to give him the award.

President Zelenskyy later took to his official Telegram channel to post the following message:

“The Winston Churchill Leadership Award is an award for all Ukrainians. Every man and woman who fights for our country.”

The news was also shared on Twitter by the official Prime Minister’s Twitter account which read:

“Today Prime Minister @BorisJohnson presented President @ZelenskyyUa with the Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award for incredible courage, defiance and dignity in the face of Putin’s barbaric invasion.The UK will always #StandWithUkraine 🇬🇧🇺🇦”

The news saw some backlash on Twitter, with one user responding:

“Do they have any idea Boris Johnson parties with ex KGB agents. Is there such a thing as an ex KGB agent? Lebedev”

“When you ‘party’ this hard you’re unlikely to be ‘aware’ . The state of Boris Johnson – post Lebedev party in Italy. Britain’s security in this clown’s hands.”

Do they have any idea Boris Johnson parties with ex KGB agents. Is there such a thing as an ex KGB agent? l Lebedev https://t.co/T0cHR0hGZP — Nichola 🇺🇦 (@A_Soft_Soul) July 26, 2022

Two further users debated:

“He’s not Prime Minister, he resigned, remember?”

“No, he only resigned as Party Leader he did not resign as PM. If the members vote to ask him to withdraw his resignation as Party Leader (and he agrees) then he remains as PM.”

No, he only resigned as Party Leader he did not resign as PM. If the members vote to ask him to withdraw his resignation as Party Leader (and he agrees) then he remains as PM. — Barry (@JLBKL) July 26, 2022

A further two users posted:

“Actually be resigned as the leader of the Conservative party. Constitutionally he cannot resign as Prime Minister to anyone except HMQ & when he must be in a position to recommend who she should summon to ask to form a government.”

“He should have gone and someone take over part time. It looks shameful people clapping away for failure last week.”

He should have gone and someone take over part time. It looks shameful people clapping away for failure last week — Matty (@mattyfeb1987) July 26, 2022

The news follows reports of a Russian missile strike hitting one of the most popular holiday resorts in Zakota, Odesa, Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, July 26.

