BREAKING NEWS: Fire in the area of Calle La Cala-Entrerríos in Mijas Malaga, Spain

By Anna Ellis • 26 July 2022 • 16:51

Firefighters are already at the scene.

Plan for Civil Protection and Emergency Response to Forest Fires (INFOCA) confirmed the news in a tweet that read:

DECLARED #IFMijas, #Malaga.
Means deployed:
🔸 Air: 6
2 🛩️ ground load,
1 🚁 light
1 🚁 medium-heavy
1 🚁 Super Puma
1 🚁 Kamov

Ground: 32 wildland firefighters, 1 operations technician and 1 environmental agent

Followers have been quick to respond. One posted: “But what’s going on, is anybody going to do anything to catch those responsible🤷”

Another said “We’ve had 5 fires in a month in #mijas, we might as well start looking at it.”

