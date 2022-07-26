BREAKING NEWS: Fire in the area of Calle La Cala-Entrerríos in Mijas Malaga, Spain

Followers have been quick to respond. One posted: “But what’s going on, is anybody going to do anything to catch those responsible🤷”

Pero que pasa ,nadie va a hacer nada por pillar a los responsables🤷‍♂️ — Agarciiaa7 (@jitiko99) July 26, 2022

Another said “We’ve had 5 fires in a month in #mijas, we might as well start looking at it.”

Llevamos 5 incendios en un mes en #mijas, lo mismo hay que ir mirándolo, vamos, digo yo — Good Save The Queen (@GoodSaveTheQue2) July 26, 2022

