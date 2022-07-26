By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 13:53

BREAKING NEWS: Russia's space corporation Roscosmos to withdraw from ISS project by 2024

The new head of Russia’s state-owned space corporation Roscosmos , Yuri Borisov, announced the news in a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, July 26.

Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos’ head Yuri Borisov said that from 2024 Russia will withdraw from the International Space Station (ISS) project and start forming its own orbital station, as reported by Life.Ru.

“I see my main task together with my colleagues: not to drop, but to raise the bar and, first of all, to provide the Russian economy with the necessary space services. These are navigation, communication, data transmission, meteo and geodetic information, etc,” he stated

“These are the services most in demand today, without which one cannot imagine modern life,” said the general director of the state corporation.”

Borisov also stressed that the pilot programme will continue in accordance with the approved plans. And the main emphasis will be placed on the creation of a domestic orbital station.

In addition, the head of the organisation noted that scientific space will not be forgotten.

The news of Russia pulling out of the ISS by 2024 follows President Vladimir Putin dismissing the head of the state-run Roscosmos Space corporation, Dmitry Rogozin, as reported on Friday, July 15.

This was reported on the Kremlin’s official website in a two sentenced announcement that read:

“Yury Borisov appointed director general of state corporation Roscosmos.”

“The head of state has signed a decree “On the Director General of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos”.”

