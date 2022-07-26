Brits travelling to Spain reminded UK no longer part of the EU

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 July 2022 • 9:29

British Passport - Image LipowskiMilan/Shutterstock.com

Brits travelling to Spain have been reminded that following Brexit, the UK is no longer part of the EU and that means the same rules apply to those who live outside Europe.

In recent days there have been many reports of restrictions placed on British travellers with long queues at immigration, proof of accommodation asked for and fines for using a British driver’s licence in Spain.

The latest report by the Mirror on Tuesday, July 26 says that travellers need to prove they can spend £85 every day and have an onward travel ticket.

Despite what British travellers might think, this is not them being singled out. This is simply that rules that have always been applied to travellers from outside of Europe wishing to visit Spain, now being applied to British travellers following the country’s withdrawal as a member of the EU.

The situation is expected to become clearer and easier at the end of the year when the new visa system comes into force, which will enable British travellers to apply up-front and online for a visa. That will speed up immigration and will do away with many of the checks that are currently undertaken by immigration officers at airports, ports and entry points.

Sufficient funds

This is a common practice across the world, ensuring that visitors to the country have sufficient resources to pay their way and that they will not in any way become a burden to the state or leave debts behind them.

Usually, this is left to the discretion of immigration officials who will normally not ask everyone, but only those they suspect of being unable to afford to travel within the country being visited.

This rule is perhaps being enforced more strongly in Spain given the history of Brits travelling to Spain and outstaying their welcome. In the past, many failed to register with the appropriate authorities choosing to live below the radar.

Return travel tickets

Checking that you have a return ticket is again a common policy throughout the world and more specifically in those countries where there is concern people will not leave. The UK is one such country with travellers from countries like South Africa being required to provide proof of hotel bookings and onward flights.

Driver’s licences

Holders of EU licences may drive anywhere in Europe without an international driver’s licence, however as the UK is no longer a member driver’s licence issued there are no longer valid for travel in Spain or elsewhere.

The question of international driver’s licence is one governed by the United Nations of which the UK is a member, and who have at times required foreign visitors to obtain before being able to drive in the country.

The UK government is in discussions with the Spanish government to overcome this issue. Discussions are at an advanced stage but no resolution is expected for some months yet.

Passport validity

The same rule applies to Brits that applies to everyone from outside the EU (this is an EU requirement, not Spain’s), which is that your passport cannot have been issued for a period longer than 10 years. It must also be valid for at least six months from the time of your arrival in the EU.

Duration of stay

Next a reminder, non-EU residents may only stay in Europe for 90 days in any 180-day period. Whereas in the past passports were not stamped as the UK was an EU member, that will no longer be the case with all passports stamped with the exception of those travelling with a Spanish residence card.

Imports when travelling

With the UK no longer part of the EU imports are restricted in both directions. That means if you are travelling to Spain you will need to adhere to import limits as will Spaniards travelling to the UK. For most this is not an issue, however, there are restrictions on items like meat products and food so it is worth your while to check before putting items in your luggage.

If you are a Brit travelling to Spain or anywhere else for that matter, you can find more information on the UK government website.

Finally, spare a thought for airline check-in staff, customs and immigration officials who are now having to conduct much more in-depth checks. Make sure you know what is required and have it to hand, queues form when people aren’t prepared.

But most of all, remember the UK is no longer part of the EU. So for Brits travelling to Spain, you will, for now, be treated like all travellers from outside the bloc and that does come with some additional checks and requirements – free movement is no more.

