By Anna Ellis • 26 July 2022 • 14:20

Costa Blanca's El Campello pays tribute to the elderly on 'World Grandparents Day'. Image: El Campello Town Hall

El Campello’s Department of Social Welfare led by Maricarmen Aleman has organized a special morning for the residents of the two nursing homes, El Campello Town Hall confirmed on Tuesday, July 26.

Saint Joaquín and Saint Ana both Catholic saints are celebrated in some countries (including Spain, Cuba and Argentina) on July 26 every year.

The name given for this occasion is World Grandparents Day.

The two homes in El Campello, Domus and Orpea, were visited with gifts and a musical performance by the dance therapy group of the Association for the Elderly (AMEC).

Around mid-morning, a visit was made to the Domus care home where the councillor presented special gifts to the three oldest residents: 98-year-old María Sabater, 100-year-old Francisco Lopez and 101-year-old Mercedes Lenze, who is the eldest resident in the home.

Afterwards, a visit was made to the Orpea residential home and the eldest residents honoured were 98-year-old Maria Luz Bilbao, 99-year-old Vicenta Iborra and 100-year-old Isabel de Leon.

Councillor, Maricarmen Aleman, indicated that her intention was to personalise a general recognition of our elders, “who have so much experience and from whom we must learn so much.” she said.

The AMEC dance group, whose members have also received gifts from El Campello Council, were accompanied by the new president of the association, David Alaves.

David confirmed that the performers wanted the residents to have a “pleasant and different” time accompanied by music and dance.