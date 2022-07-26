By Anna Ellis • 26 July 2022 • 13:47

Costa Blanca's Gandia promotes the direct train from Madrid to Gandia. Image: Evgeniia Primavera/Shutterstock.com

Gandia’s tourism department has launched a promotional campaign to promote the direct connection with the high-speed train between Madrid and Gandia during the summer months.

The Atocha station has a dozen billboards with the slogan “You get on in Madrid, you get off in Gandia. That’s how direct it is,” according to Som Gandia on Tuesday, July 26.

In addition, the main radio stations in the Community of Madrid have also been broadcasting adverts promoting this direct connection.

Vicent Mascarell, the Councillor for Tourism confirmed that “Madrid is the main market for tourists and if Gandia has a daily connection that connects us with the capital it is great news”

“It is great for Gandia and we have to publicize it.”

“It takes just over three hours to get from Madrid’s Atocha Station to almost the front line of the beach,” he added.

Mascarell has also shown his interest in keeping the direct train line to Madrid once the summer is over: “We haven’t had this service for ten years and we have to take advantage of the opportunity”.