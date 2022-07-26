By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 19:20

Donetsk People's Republic believes it will be "liberated from Ukraine" by August Credit: Denis Kornilov/Shutterstock.com

According to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s Deputy Head of the Ministry of information, the republic will be freed from Ukraine Armed Forces by the end of August.

Daniil Bezsonov, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Information of the Donetsk People’s Republic stated, on air of the Solovyov Live TV channel on Tuesday, July 26:

“My conviction is that by the end of August the territory of the DPR will be completely liberated,” as reported by TASS.

In addition the Deputy Head added that he believes the Armed Forces of Ukraine only have about 10 per cent of regular military personnel left in its ranks.

“Of those cadres who were originally with the AFU, most were killed, wounded or taken prisoner. They were urgently replaced by mobilised military personnel, according to our intelligence,” he stated.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The news follows reports of the leaders of Russia and the Donetsk People’s Republic deciding to ban Google due to the “West and Ukraine’s propaganda”, as reported on Friday, July 22.

In addition the Republic signed its first memorandum to liberate Kharkiv from Ukraine, as reported on Thursday, July 21.

