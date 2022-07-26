Estepona Council has carried out repair work to Francisco Muñoz Perez football stadium’s turf

By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 0:43

Image of the Francisco Muñoz Perez football pitch. Credit: [email protected]

Repair work has been carried out to the artificial turf of the Francisco Muñoz Perez football stadium by Estepona Council.

Estepona Council announced on Friday, July 22, that it had reconditioned the artificial turf of the Francisco Muñoz Perez football stadium. The improvement works have consisted of the removal of the parts that were deteriorated and their replacement with new grass.

This action is included in the periodic maintenance plan that the Council carries out in the different municipal sports facilities. Begoña Ortiz, the Councillor in charge of the Sociocultural area, explained that these improvements are intended to ensure the safety of the athletes who use the football stadium.

Among the areas that had deteriorated with use were the four penalty points and a small area of ​​the 7-a-side football field. A review of the white line has been made in the centre circle. On the 11-a-side football pitch, action has been taken at a penalty point and in the larger general area.

The work was carried out by the specialised company Kaoka Obras y Servicios, SL. It focused on the replacement of parts of the artificial turf by vacuuming the infill, removing the deteriorated turf in the identified areas and replacing it with a new section. This involved glueing the joints, dressing, distribution of sand and cork, and brushing. Following the same procedure, the broken pitch markings have been repaired.

As pointed out by the municipal official, the Muñoz Perez football stadium is a facility that hosts numerous training sessions and matches throughout the year, so its development will benefit the hundreds of athletes who use it every week.

