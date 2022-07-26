Exciting ways to play the Markets

By EWN • 26 July 2022 • 18:03

Sometimes people talk about the stock market as if it’s the only choice for investing and trading enthusiasts who want to earn income. The truth is quite different. Millions of people buy, sell, and promote their way to financial independence without acquiring a single share of the corporate stock. How do they do it? For one thing, there are many who prefer to operate on the promotional side of the industry and work as freelance affiliates who drive potential customers to the large, prestigious brokerage firms. For them, the reward is a commission payment.

Others participate more directly in the numerous asset classes by trading or investing in categories as varied as indices, cryptocurrency, precious metals, energy-related commodities, and more. Plus, CFDs (contracts for difference) are a popular way for people to get involved in buying and selling all sorts of securities and financial instruments without having to take ownership of the underlying assets. Here are more details about how affiliate partners, direct investors, and CFD traders play an active role in the international marketplace of stocks, commodities, precious metals, and cryptocurrency.

Affiliate Trading

Even if you’re currently active as a trader or investor in one or more niches, it’s possible to add another income stream by promoting a brokerage firm in exchange for commission payments. Savvy affiliates use all sorts of tactics to promote a particular firm. Some operate finance-related blogs, place ads on search engines, write guest pieces on high-traffic websites, or chat up potential brokerage clients in discussion forums and social media pages. Becoming an affiliate partner is a quick process, and it’s simple to begin earning extra income by referring new customers to your partner’s website or business. AvaTrade’s AvaPartner program makes direct commission payments to their affiliates who bring new clients to the firm. It’s wise to partner with a well-known brokerage company. That makes your work much easier and more profitable in the long run.

Contracts for Difference

For anyone interested in the securities markets, CFDs can be a simple, fast, and exciting way to become involved in any niche or sector they prefer. Cryptocurrency, precious metals, indices, and other asset classes are current favorites among profit-minded trading enthusiasts. The good news is that CFDs are the ideal choice if you don’t want to own those assets directly but would rather play the market by speculating on price moves. They are available from the top online brokers and allow users to go short or long with equal ease. CFDs are not assets; they’re contracts, so you’re never stuck with stock, metal, or commodity you no longer want. There are no portfolios to balance, either. For new and experienced market mavens, these unique financial contracts bring excitement and convenience to the trading game.

Cryptocurrency

In mid-2022, the crypto sector took a major hit in terms of total value, sinking by nearly 40% of its initial 2022 price. Leaders like bitcoin and ethereum, along with smaller, lesser-known altcoins, were equally savaged by the price drop. Fortunately, bargain hunters rushed in and maintained a new support level that has been holding since mid-year. Anyone who enjoys daily volatility and the chance to ramp up their potential earnings should look into the crypto niche. It’s possible to avoid direct ownership and play the daily rises and falls via CFDs. Another option is to buy and hold sector leaders and aim for long-term returns.

Precious Metals

For centuries, working people have used gold, silver, and a few other precious metals to augment their savings, create financial stability, and save some money for a rainy day or retirement. CFDs, gold stocks, silver mining stocks, and bullion ownership are just a few of the ways to get involved in this exciting arena. Even gold-backed retirement accounts let savers add any of the four precious metals to their nest eggs to diversify and build a hedge against inflation.

Indices

An effective way to avoid the ups and downs of individual security prices, like stocks, is to purchase a share of an entire index. Institutions are famous for acquiring large amounts of index-based assets for their portfolios. Individuals can do the same thing by using CFDs or direct buying to own a piece of the DAX, S&P 500, or any other major global indices. One of the main benefits of this generalist strategy is that the overall stock and securities markets tend to rise over time, particularly in one or more decades. An index does not suffer as huge daily price variations as some stocks do.