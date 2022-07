Forest fire declared by Plan Infoca in the Benahavis municipality of Malaga

By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 19:14

Image from the fire in the Malaga municipality of Benahavis. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

Plan Infoca has declared another forest fire in Malaga province, this time in the municipality of Benahavis.

Plan Infoca is having an incredibly busy afternoon in Malaga province today, Tuesday, July 26. Another forest fire has been declared on the entity’s Twitter profile @Plan_INFOCA, this time in the Costa del Sol municipality of Benahavis. Specifically, the blaze is located in the area of the Guadalmina river.

🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFBenahavís (#Málaga), en paraje Río Guadalmina

Medios:

1 🚁 Súper Puma

1 🚁 GREMAF

👨‍🚒2 BRICA (22 bomberos forestales)

👨‍🚒1 técnico operaciones

👨‍🚒1 agente medioambiente

👨‍🚒1 equipo regional de mando (GREMAF) pic.twitter.com/FSWrri9Qqn — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 26, 2022

There are currently fighting the blaze with 22 specialised forest firefighters on the ground. They are being assisted by one operations technician, an environmental officer, and a regional command team GREMAF.

Aerially, they are tackling the fire from above using one Super Puma helicopter, and one GRIMAF command helicopter.

Two other fires are being fought simultaneously by Plan Infoca resources this afternoon, one in the municipality of Estepona, and another in Mijas municipality.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.