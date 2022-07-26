By Guest Writer • 26 July 2022 • 11:18

Sister Sledge rock the stage Credit: Sister Sledge Twitter

ICONIC disco band Sister Sledge will perform at the Marbella Arena this Saturday July 30.

The Philadelphia-based group will perform such iconic songs as We are Family which brought them fame in the late 70s.

Also, to be included in this great concert will be other smash hits such as Lost in Music, He’s the Greatest Dancer and Thinking of you.

“Sister Sledge has filled dance floors all over the world with their famous anthems and now we have the chance to see these music legends in Marbella,” said Fran Ramirez, sales and marketing director of Rock Lounge, the promoter of the concert.

The Philadelphia-based group was formed in 1972 by the four Sledge sisters, granddaughters of the former opera singer Viola Williams and their main musical genres are pop, rhythm and blues, disco and dance-pop.

From the very beginning, the vocal group has enjoyed international success and over the years, they have generated total sales of more than 200 million discs worldwide, winning hundreds of awards and accolades,

The concert will open with a performance by a thrilled local soul man Mr. Maph (Mike Harding) and his band.

Speaking exclusively to Euro Weekly News about the concert, he said “I’m so excited to open up for Sister Sledge. They have had an influence on my youth and I’m so glad and honoured to contribute to this exciting evening.”

With a new single Dip just released, Mike added “I’m so happy to meet some of my inspirations as they are part of my musical heritage and upbringing”.

There is still time to buy tickets at https://www.rocklounge.com/upcoming-events/.

