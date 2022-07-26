By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 13:55

King of Spain faces backlash after asking St. James to help combat wildfires Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock

The King of Spain has faced backlash online after asking St. James of Galicia to help combat the wildfires seen across the nation.

King Felipe VI of Spain made the comments asking for St. James’ help to combat widfires while visiting Santiago de Compostela, in Galicia, on Monday July 25.

Visiting for National Galicia Day, accompanied by Queen Letizia and their daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia, the King of Spain made the official “Offering to the Apostle”, his fourth time.

Felipe VI spoke of the “character” that Spain has as a nation, to overcome difficulties and move forward in relation to the current wildfires ravaging the country.

During his speech, he stressed “the complexity of the current situation”.

In addition to thanking St. James for his protection, he asked for his help, so that Spain “takes the right steps in this stage of the journey, which is not without obstacles” and that each Spaniard can, like a pilgrim, “overcome the adversities that arise” to reach their own personal Portico de la Gloria”,(the main gate of the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral.)

His comments caused backlash on social media, with many taking to Twitter to speak on the matter:

“I would buy fireproof suits, more protective equipment, more investment and more troops in case Felipe VI’s plan, for whatever reason, doesn’t work.”

Another user responded: “Asking the Apostle to put out the fires is the greatest evidence that not even God believes in this story. But it is still enough for the Church and the Monarchy to live off the story.”

Pedir al Apóstol que apague los incendios es la mayor evidencia de que ni dios cree en este cuento. Pero a la Iglesia y a la Monarquía les sigue valiendo, para vivir del cuento. — Antón (@Antonperilon) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Antonperilon @tortondo

Another user wrote: “In the Royal Family, they are all Froilan (Grandson of the previous King of Spain)”

To which another tweeted: “Poor Firefighters ,instead of asking the grateful stomachs of their millionaire friends of him and his dad ,to pay more taxes and bring the money they hide in Tax Havens like good patriots,to help prevent these fires.”

No fallan ninguno ,,,pobres Bomberos ,,en vez de pedir a sus estómagos agradecidos sus amigos millonarios de el y su papá ,que paguen más Impuestos y se traigan el dinero que esconden en Paraísos Fiscales como buenos patriotas ,,para ayudar a la prevención de estos fuegos — María Garcia (@BlaancaNiieves) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @tortondo @BlaancaNiieves

One Twitter user wrote a list of historical Spanish Kings:

“Hapsburgs”

“Competent kings: Charles I, Philip II and Charles II (despite Bourbon propaganda). Passable kings: Philip IV. Very bad kings: Philip III. % of kings best forgotten: 20%.”

“Bourbons”

“Competent kings: Louis I and Alfonso XII. Passable Kings: Ferdinand VI, Charles III and Juan Carlos I. Bad Kings: Philip V, Charles IV, Ferdinand VII, Isabella II, Alfonso XIII and Philip VI.”

“% of kings best forgotten: 55%.”

Borbones Reyes competentes: Luis I y Alfonso XII Reyes pasables: Fernando VI, Carlos III y Juan Carlos I Reyes malísimos: Felipe V, Carlos IV, Fernando VII, Isabel II, Alfonso XIII y Felipe VI % de reyes que mejor olvidar: 55% — 𝐄𝐭 𝐭𝐮, 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐞 (@TheLordOfCharos) July 26, 2022

Credit: @TheLordOfCharos

Another Twitter user wrote:

“Felipe VI is Catholic and it was the Ofrenda de Santiago Apostol, patron of Spain according to the Catholic Church. There are so many offended people around here Faith is not incompatible with reality.”

“You can do anything .Long live Felipe VI!”

Felipe VI es católico y fué la Ofrenda de Santiago Apostol patron de España según la iglesia Católica

Cuanto ofendidito hay por aquí

La fé, no está reñida con la realidad

Que os vale todo

Viva Felipe VI!!! — Mac-leiras 💙 (@el54mac) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @el54mac

The news of King Felipe VI of Spain asking St. James for help combating the wildfires follows reports of President Joe Biden reutilising his favourite joke when he greeted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain on Tuesday June, 28.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.