Legendary TV presenter reveals he will host Channel 4 quiz Countdown

By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 4:33

Les Dennis has been revealed as a temporary host of the classic Channel 4 daytime quiz show Countdown.

Former Family Fortunes host, Les Dennis has revealed that he will be hosting the classic Channel 4 daytime quiz show Countdown in August. Posting on his official Twitter profile @LesDennis, on Sunday, July 24, he wrote: “I shall be hosting the iconic Countdown. It is such an honour. Hope you enjoy”.

From 4th August until 15th I shall be hosting the iconic @C4Countdown

It is such an honour. Hope you enjoy. — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) July 24, 2022

Anne Robinson recently stepped down as the show’s regular presenter, with her final episode being broadcast earlier this July. Colin Murray took over the famous role and is lined up to remain until the end of 2022. Les will step in during August, possibly as a way for the show’s bosses to test his potential as a future regular.

Les fronted the very popular Family Fortunes quiz show from 1987 until 2002. He also had acting roles in Coronation Street where he played the character of Michael Rodwell, and also with Ricky Gervais in Extras. Recently Les landed the part of grandad in the Only Fools and Horses musical.

Countdown is one of British television’s longest-running quiz shows, originally hosted for 23 years by the superb Richard Whiteley. He passed away in 2005 and since then the show has seen several star names in the regular hot seat. Nick Hewer, Jeff Stelling, Des Lynam, and Des O’Connor have all taken the position.

Channel 4 bosses have given no indication of who they would like as the next resident presenter. Colin Murray was delighted when they asked him, taking to Twitter to say that he was honoured because it was his favourite show of all time. He described his role replacing Anne Robinson as “like the assistant manager, given the job until the end of season”.

