Level 1 alert removed for forest fire in Granada’s Pinos Puente area

By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 2:46

Image of the fire in Granada's Pinos Puente area. Credit: [email protected]

The alert has been lowered from Level 1 for the forest fire declared by Plan Infoca in Granada’s Pinos Puente area.

As reported by 112 Emergencies Andalucia, Indalecio Sanchez-Montesinos, the acting representaive of the Andalucian government in Granada, at 7:20pm last night, Monday, July 25, increased the fire alert for the blaze in the town of Pinos Puente to Level 1 of the Andalucian Forest Fire Emergency Plan (Infoca Plan).

Level 1 is only put into force when a fire is deemed to not be under full control and shows signs of spreading where it can create a danger to the public or property.

The 112 emergency service Andalucia received more than 100 calls starting from 4pm yesterday. Members of the public reported a fire breaking out in the Cerro del Infante area of Granada province.

Immediately, the coordinating room activated the Fire Brigade, and the Andalucian Emergency Group (GREA). They deployed two technicians, three officers and two vehicles to the location.

Patrols from the Guardia Civil were also alerted, along with the National and Local Police, and the Provincial Operational Center (COP) of INFOCA. Civil Protection volunteer groups joined in from the municipalities of Atarfe, Albolote, Huetor Vega, and Santa Fe.

Plan Infoca’s forest fire extinguishing operation involved 100 hundred professionals. On the ground, this included 80 forest firefighters, three fire appliances, two operations technicians and two Environment officers, a Medical Unit for Forest Fires (UMIF), a Mobile Unit of Meteorology and Transmissions (UMMT), with a Regional Command Group (GREMAF) being set up.

Aerially they deployed eight air resources, consisting of three helicopters, four cargo planes on the ground.

By 9:50pm it was deemed sufficiently under control to be able to lower the level 1 alert, as the blaze was adequately under control.

___________________________________________________________

