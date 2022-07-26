Lufthansa cancel 1,000 flights Wednesday as ground staff walkout

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 July 2022 • 13:54

Lufthansa - Image Karol Ciesluk / Shutterstock.com

Lufthansa has cancelled 1,000 flights ahead of Wednesday’s walkout by ground staff, strike action that will affect more than 130,000 passengers.

The airline announced on Tuesday, July 26 that it had to cancel the flights after staff called a walkout on Wednesday in what is believed to be a dispute over pay.

With well over 130,000 scheduled to travel on the day, many will have the start of their summer holidays ruined by the walkout.

Lufthansa has said it is working to reschedule bookings but that further disruptions can be expected over the remainder of the week as some choose to stay off the job longer.

The airline like most others is also suffering from staff shortages making it difficult to provide cover and to operate more flights.

The majority of the cancellations will take place at the Frankfurt hub where 678 flights have been pulled, with some 345 cancelled in Munich.

Labour union Verdi is said to be behind the strike calling for a 9.5 per cent pay rise for its members.

(1/3) Due to a planned strike by the German Union Verdi, representing Lufthansa ground personnel, on Wednesday, July 27, flight disruptions and cancellations are likely to occur during the whole day also at FRA. pic.twitter.com/jIYDF79h6R — Frankfurt Airport (@Airport_FRA) July 25, 2022

Lufthansa says it had to cancel 1,000 flights on Wednesday due to a walkout by ground staff, joining the long list of airlines and passenger transport companies affected by strike action across Europe.

