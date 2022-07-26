Explainer update: Do you need an international driver’s licence when in Spain? Close
Trending:

Lufthansa cancel 1,000 flights Wednesday as ground staff walkout

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 July 2022 • 13:54

Lufthansa - Image Karol Ciesluk / Shutterstock.com

Lufthansa has cancelled 1,000 flights ahead of Wednesday’s walkout by ground staff, strike action that will affect more than 130,000 passengers.

The airline announced on Tuesday, July 26 that it had to cancel the flights after staff called a walkout on Wednesday in what is believed to be a dispute over pay.

With well over 130,000 scheduled to travel on the day, many will have the start of their summer holidays ruined by the walkout.

Lufthansa has said it is working to reschedule bookings but that further disruptions can be expected over the remainder of the week as some choose to stay off the job longer.

The airline like most others is also suffering from staff shortages making it difficult to provide cover and to operate more flights.

The majority of the cancellations will take place at the Frankfurt hub where 678 flights have been pulled, with some 345 cancelled in Munich.

Labour union Verdi is said to be behind the strike calling for a 9.5 per cent pay rise for its members.

Lufthansa says it had to cancel 1,000 flights on Wednesday due to a walkout by ground staff, joining the long list of airlines and passenger transport companies affected by strike action across Europe.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading