Marbella charity DEBRA Piel de Mariposa is holding summer golf events

By Guest Writer • 26 July 2022 • 12:25
Scene from a previous tournament
Credit: DEBRA Piel de Mariposa
The first tournament will take place on August 10 at the Marbella Club de Golf Resort (Benahavis) and the second, on the September 17 at the Aloha Golf Club in Marbella.
Registrations can now be made via e-mail [email protected], or telephone 674 111 952, at accost of €120 and €85 respectively.
In addition to participating as players, individuals or companies interested in collaborating can also do so by donating prizes, gifts or cash.
After two years of being forced not to host the usual galas due to the pandemic, the charity has now organised two events both at Aloha Golf Club, which will feature a dinner, music and prizes on August 13 and September 17, with each costing €65 per person.
“The Gala on September 17 is of great importance for the entire organisation, as it celebrates 20 years of history of an event that was created to make the day-to-day life of affected families a little easier” said Ana María Ponce, head of communications and fundraising for the NGO.
