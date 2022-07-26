Mayor of Igualeja in Malaga arrested after Guardia civil operation

By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 18:14

Image of a Guardia Civil vehicle. Credit: Guardia Civil

An operation carried out by the Guardia Civil has resulted in the arrest of Francisco Escalona, the mayor of the Malaga municipality of Igualeja.

An operation carried out by the Guardia Civil this morning, Tuesday, July 26, has resulted in the arrest of Francisco Escalona, the mayor of Igualeja in Malaga province. The action was confirmed by sources of the force to La Opinion.

They specified that the Partido Popular party mayor had been detained on suspicion of the crimes of embezzlement, prevarication, bribery, and false documentation. No further details of his arrest have emerged because the case has been ordered to be kept secret.

According to La Opinion, the operation took place this morning, with a large number of Guardia Civil officers entering Igualeja town hall. They apparently conducted a search for various documents in the premises.

The small municipality of Igualeja is located in the Serrania de Ronda region of Malaga and has fewer than 800 inhabitants.