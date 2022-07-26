Mayor of Igualeja in Malaga arrested after Guardia civil operation

By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 18:14
Image of a Guardia Civil vehicle.
Credit: Guardia Civil
An operation carried out by the Guardia Civil this morning, Tuesday, July 26, has resulted in the arrest of Francisco Escalona, the mayor of Igualeja in Malaga province. The action was confirmed by sources of the force to La Opinion.
They specified that the Partido Popular party mayor had been detained on suspicion of the crimes of embezzlement, prevarication, bribery, and false documentation. No further details of his arrest have emerged because the case has been ordered to be kept secret.
According to La Opinion, the operation took place this morning, with a large number of Guardia Civil officers entering Igualeja town hall. They apparently conducted a search for various documents in the premises.
The small municipality of Igualeja is located in the Serrania de Ronda region of Malaga and has fewer than 800 inhabitants.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.