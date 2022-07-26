Price of electricity increases again in Spain and Portugal on Wednesday, July 27

By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 23:39

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

The average price of electricity rises again by 4.72 per cent on Wednesday, July 27, in Spain and Portugal.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain and Portugal will rise by 4.72 per cent on Wednesday, July 27, compared to today, Tuesday, July 26. Specifically, it will stand at €250.16/MWh.

This latest increase brings the price for PVPC customers once again above the level of €250/MWh, after it had fallen to €238.88/MWh today.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will stand at €148.25/MWh tomorrow.

Wednesday’s maximum price will be registered between 9pm and 10pm, at €164.20/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €125.12/MWh, will be between 3am and 4am.

To this price of the ‘pool’ is added the compensation of €101.91/MWh to the gas companies that has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

The Iberian mechanism, which entered into force on June 15, limits the price of gas for electricity generation to an average of €48.80/MWh over a period of twelve months, covering the coming winter, a period in which energy prices are more expensive.

Specifically, the ‘Iberian exception’ sets a path for natural gas for electricity generation at a price of €/MWh in the initial six months, and subsequently, a monthly increase of €5/MWh until the end of the measure.

