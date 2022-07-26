By Guest Writer • 26 July 2022 • 15:10

The two founders with Ambassador Reynoso and Mayor Muñoz Credit: Marbella Council

PRIOR to the Global Gift Foundation Gala Marbella Council pledged €20000 to help support the work carried out in ‘Casa Ángeles’, where, through the CADI, Cystic Fibrosis and Multiple Sclerosis associations, more than 500 families are cared for.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz met with the two founders of the organisation, Maria Bravo and actress Eva Longoria who had travelled to Spain especially for the gala which took place on July 23.

“Without the support and activity of the Global Gift Foundation, many families would not have the possibility of receiving innovative treatments,” said the mayor, appreciating “all the municipal support to the Foundation which for 10 years has been carrying out very important work in our city and also in other parts of the world”.

Both celebrities who have signed the Marbella Book of Honour thanked the Council for its support over the last 10 years and looked forward to the success of the gala which attracted major sponsors and donors, as well as entertainers such as Mexican actor Manuel Rulfo and Britain’s Denise Van Outen.

Guest of honour at the event was United States ambassador to Spain, Julissa Reynoso who met with Ángeles Muñoz.

Thank you for reading ‘Prior to the Global Gift Foundation Gala Marbella Council pledged €20000’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.