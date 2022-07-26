By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 14:55

Putin's Russian forces lose helicopter Commander Major Savelyev in Ukraine Yura Taratunin/Shutterstock.com

Putin’s Russian forces, have suffered another blow with the reported death of Helicopter Commander Major Alexander Savelyev, as reported on Tuesday, July 26.

The commander of the helicopter unit of Putin’s Russian Federation Major Alexander Savelyev was reportedly killed by the Armed forces of Ukraine.

Colonel of the Ukraine Armed Forces, Anatoly Stefan, reported the news on his official Telegram stating:

“The commander of the helicopter unit of 487 ops Major Savelyev Alexander made a “step of goodwill” – officially denazified and demilitarized.”

“Glory to the Nation 🇺🇦”

“Death to the enemy🔥”

The news of the death of the Helicopter Commander Major Savelyev follows reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin suffering the loss of two more high-ranking officers in the conflict with Ukraine.

Two of Russia’s most highly-decorated fighter pilots have reportedly been wiped out in the same HIMARS (high mobility artillery rocket systems) missile strike.

A precision strike on a military motorcade in the Donetsk region – using a US-supplied HIMARS – saw 41-year-old Colonel Anatoly Stasyukevich, and 54-year-old Lt-Col Maksim Potyomin both wiped out.

This latest loss brings the total to 82 colonels who have perished since the war began.

In addition Russia has reportedly began recruiting prisoners and citizens from natives of countries from Asia, such as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, to replenish its losses, as reported on Tuesday, July 26.

