By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 14:37

Russia reportedly recruiting prisoners and citizens of Asia due to HUGE war losses Credit: eanstudio/Shutterstock.com

Russia has reportedly began recruiting prisoners and citizens from natives of countries from Asia, such as Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, to replenish its losses, as reported on Tuesday, July 26.

Russia is allegedly replenishing its losses by hiring mercenaries from Central Asia, specifically convicted citizens and natives according to the press service of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine.

Although mobilisation in the Russian Federation has not been officially announced, but the occupying Russian troops are reportedly being replenished through private military companies, in particular troops of the National Guard of Russia, and troops in the occupied Ukrainian breakaway state of the Luhansk People’s Republic.

The recruiters are guided by the principle “from each subject of the federation one battalion”. Each of the 85 regions of the Russian Federation, including the annexed Crimea and Sevastopol, must form and finance one battalion of volunteers to be sent to the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Moscow’s leadership is creating the so-called “mayor’s regiment”, where residents of other regions and even people with citizenship from Central Asian countries are being recruited.

These are mainly recruits from Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan. They are being encouraged by high salaries and an accelerated procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship, as reported by Focus.ua.

The news follows reports of a Russian missile strike hit one of the most popular holiday resorts in Zakota, Odesa, Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, July 26.

