Russian missile strike hits popular holiday resort in Zakota, Odesa, Ukraine Credit: Twitter @DefenceU

A Russian missile strike hit one of the most popular holiday resorts in Zakota, Odesa, Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, July 26.

The Defence of Ukraine share footage of the Russian missile strike in Zakota, Odesa, Ukraine on their official Twitter account stating:

“Zatoka in #Odesa region is one of the most popular vacation spots in Ukraine. This is how it looks today after russian missile strike. Russia is a terrorist state.”

To which another Twitter user responded “Preach the gospel of ceasefire and stop this rhetoric if at all you mean peace and tranquility.”

Various other missile strikes were also reported in the Odesa Region, with confirmed hits on private buildings of coastal villages with subsequent ignition. Rescuers are said to be working at the scene, but the number of casualties has not, as of yet, been reported.

Ukrainian newspaper the Kyiv Independent also shared the footage stating:

“President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video shot in Zatoka, a resort in Odesa Oblast, following a Russian attack on July 26. The video shows buildings on fire and multiple destructions.”

“They will be punished for everything. Each of them,” Zelensky wrote.

To which another user responded: “Volodymyr #Zelensky: Morning. An ordinary village of #Zatoka. People rested and lived. Just lived. No bases, no troops. It’s just that terrorists from the Russian Federation WANT TO SHOOT. They will be responsible for everything. Everyone Every “liberator” who destroys our lives.”

Two further Twitter users commented the video stating:

“Zatoka is one of few resort places left in Ukraine, after Russian occupation of Crimea. It’s very popular among Odesa residents. It’s a bit like striking Brighton in the UK.”

“I am learning Ukrainian geography through the war, how insane.

This was a holiday resort and these Russian criminals have destroyed it. 🤬😥”

I learning Ukrainian geography through the war, how insane.

Located in Karolino-Bugaz Hromada, Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Raion, in southwestern Ukraine, Zakota is a popular local beach resort, where many Ukrainians spend their holidays.

The news follows reports of Russian forces launching a missile strike that hit an apartment building in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, July 19.

