Sir Elton John and Britney Spears to release ‘incredible’ duet

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 26 July 2022 • 8:28

Sir Elton John - Image Tony Norkus/Shutterstock.com

Sir Elton John and Britney Spears have recorded a duet that will be released shortly, her first recording since 2016.

The announcement in the US on Monday, July 25 follows her recent release from her conservatorship, her marriage and this week her release of nude photos online.

The pair are said to have re-worked the 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with those that have heard it, say it’s a knockout.

According to sources spoken to by the New York Post, the collaboration was the idea of Sir Elton John. He is said to be a Britney fan and was keen to see her back in the studio.

They add that they have recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a full duet, which they describe as “incredible” and which has everyone at their record label “freaking out.”

That same source claims the duet will be called “‘the song of the summer” and will officially announce that Britney is back.

Britney has hinted that she wanted to return to the studio and has posted an Instagram video of herself singing a new version of her original hit “Baby one more time.” In sharing the clip she said she hadn’t “shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.”

According to the Insider Britney has secured a “record-breaking deal” for the duet with Sir Elton John, her first official single since 2016.

The duet promises to be a major hit with Sir Elton John and Britney Spears both major artists in their own right.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.