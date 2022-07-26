By Anna Ellis • 26 July 2022 • 14:41

Spain's Guardia Civil arrests an Albanian national wanted for terrorism. Guardia Civil/Twitter.

The detainee has an Interpol red notice issued by the Albanian authorities for his arrest for incitement to commit terrorist attacks.

At the time of his arrest on the street, a handmade firearm was found on him, the Guardia Civil confirmed on Tuesday, July 26.

Security officers of the Guardia Civil in the town of Roquetas de Mar in Almeria identified an Albanian citizen who was carrying out suspicious activity on a public road on July 20.

Members of the Guardia Civil patrol found a handmade 22 mm calibre handgun and, in addition, they verified that he was wanted for terrorism by the Albanian authorities.

The weapon he was carrying cannot be carried legally nor can it be covered by any type of licence which means the 35-year-old could also be charged with the crime of illegal possession of prohibited weapons under article 563 of the Criminal Code.

Added to this, at the time of the arrest, the detainee made death threats against the Guardia Civil agents.

As a result of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism, it was discovered that the arrested individual was active on social networks from where he launched calls to commit terrorist acts.

Preliminary investigations into his activity on these platforms confirm his adherence to the most radical terrorist ideology, mentioning and extolling the figure of the suicide bomber, exalted by terrorist organisations such as the self-styled Islamic State.

The detainee was brought before the courts on Thursday, July 21, and has been remanded in custody.