By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 13:02

Streaming platform Hulu rejects abortion campaign ads leading to Twitter boycott oasisamuel/Shutterstock.com

Streaming platform Hulu has caused a mass Twitter boycott after rejecting abortion campaign ads.

After Hulu rejected an abortion ad campaign by American Democrat party member and politician Suraj Patel, as well as ads on the topic of gun laws, and suggested they be changed for ads on taxes, democracy or infrastructure, a viral hashtag began trending on Twitter.

The hashtag “Boycott Hulu” has seen thousands of Twitter users post their opinion on the matter:

“Abortion, Climate Change, and Guns are all important issues. But seriously… I’m tired of Political ads. So I’m not really feeling #BoycottHulu”

Abortion, Climate Change, and Guns are all important issues. But seriously… I'm tired of Political ads. So I'm not really feeling #BoycottHulu — Lyron Foster 🇺🇸 (@LyronFoster) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @LyronFoster

“Looks like Disney & Hulu gonna go through some things. Like women boycotting them! Also most of the country that is opposed to gun violence & preference to not have a nationalist dictator attempt a coup on the country. Not a great move, could trigger #BoycottHulu”

“The Disney-backed streaming service Hulu is refusing to run political ads on central themes of Democratic midterm campaigns, including abortion, guns and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, prompting fury from the party’s candidates and leaders.”

“Enough political bs ads”

Enough political bs ads — 🆂🅷🅰🆆🅽🆂🅷🅰🆆🅽 | Artist (@realShawNshawN) July 26, 2022

Credit: @realShawNshawN @joncoopertweets @dakotawolfie

“Im going to pass on the whole #BoycottHulu thing. I see enough of the political and other horrifying stuff on the news. I don’t want to see it while I’m trying to disassociate with my favorite shows and movies.”

Im going to pass on the whole #BoycottHulu thing. I see enough of the political and other horrifying stuff on the news. I don’t want to see it while I’m trying to disassociate with my favorite shows and movies. — stressosaurus jess 🦖 (@jedoublestfu) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @jedoublestfu

“Hulu is a commercial Enterprise. Whatever pays plays. Perhaps the DNC didn’t want a pony up for ads. Might not be as many of you Dems watching as you think.#BoycottHulu”

Hulu is a commercial Enterprise. Whatever pays plays. Perhaps the DNC didn't want a pony up for ads. Might not be as many of you Dems watching as you think.#BoycottHulu — Neil America First! 🍊 🇺🇸🙏🪖📜 (@Neil4N) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Neil4N

“So people want to #BoycottHulu because they want MORE political ads. Politics have really fried the brains of everyone in this country.”

“Some people have nothing going for them other than to be angry and bitter about something. Politics and politicians provide that outlet. American politics on one side is such a joke.”

Some people have nothing going for them other than to be angry and bitter about something. Politics and politicians provide that outlet. American politics on one side is such a joke — Original Rudegirl (@kurliekewgt) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @kurliekewgt @SocialistFuture

“People have #BoycottHulu trending and I’m just laughing 😂😂😂😂😂 Go ahead and be a sheep with no free will or free thinking. My wife and I will continue enjoying our Hulu subscription.The best streaming service there is imo”

People have #BoycottHulu trending and I'm just laughing 😂😂😂😂😂 Go ahead and be a sheep with no free will or free https://t.co/d56OoHFhN9 wife and I will continue enjoying our Hulu subscription.The best streaming service there is imo — One of the best (@lifeishard106) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @lifeishard106

The news follows Sesame Place, a US theme park based on the iconic “Sesame Street” TV series, sparking a viral controversy following footage of various “racist incidents” were released online.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.