By Anna Ellis • 26 July 2022 • 15:35
Tragedy as 23-month-old toddler dies from Covid-19 in Queensland, Australia. Image: World Health Organisation.
A spokesman for Children’s Health in Queensland said: “We can confirm that, sadly, a 23-month-old child died from Covid-19 at the Queensland Children’s Hospital on Sunday, 24 July 2022.”
“We extend our deepest condolences to the child’s family.”
Doctor John Gerrard, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, estimated that the variants would become more prevalent within two weeks.
He said: “We must emphasize that all variants of Covid-19 can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable people.”
“We strongly encourage Queenslanders to keep up to date with their boosters, particularly those over the age of 65 and those with compromised immunity,” he added.
“This virus will continue to mutate, so we all need to stay vigilant and responsive by staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands regularly, keeping our distance from others where possible and wearing a face mask if you can’t.”
Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) in adults can include:
The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.