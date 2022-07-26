By Anna Ellis • 26 July 2022 • 15:35

Tragedy as 23-month-old toddler dies from Covid-19 in Queensland, Australia. Image: World Health Organisation.

The 23-month-old died at Queensland Children’s Hospital, in Brisbane, Australia, News.com.au confirmed on Tuesday, July 26.

A spokesman for Children’s Health in Queensland said: “We can confirm that, sadly, a 23-month-old child died from Covid-19 at the Queensland Children’s Hospital on Sunday, 24 July 2022.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to the child’s family.”

Doctor John Gerrard, Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, estimated that the variants would become more prevalent within two weeks.

He said: “We must emphasize that all variants of Covid-19 can cause serious illness, especially in vulnerable people.”

“We strongly encourage Queenslanders to keep up to date with their boosters, particularly those over the age of 65 and those with compromised immunity,” he added.

“This virus will continue to mutate, so we all need to stay vigilant and responsive by staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands regularly, keeping our distance from others where possible and wearing a face mask if you can’t.”

Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) in adults can include:

a high temperature or shivering (chills) – a high temperature means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

feeling tired or exhausted

an aching body

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu.