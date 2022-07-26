By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 18:57

Tributes pour in for "Leave it to Beaver" sitcom star Tony Dow Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shuttershock.com

American actor, producer and director Tony Dow, best known for for his role on the sitcom”Leave It To Beaver” has died after a battle with liver cancer aged 77, as reported on Tuesday, July 26.

The news of the death of the beloved “Leave It To Beaver” sitcom actor, Tony Dow was announced by his management team, in a Facebook message that read:

“Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble. It was truly a joy to just be around him. His gentle voice and unpretentious manner was immediately comforting and you could not help but love him. ”

“The world has lost an amazing human being, but we are all richer for the memories that he has left us.”

Dow was diagnosed with cancer in May 2022, dying just two months later.

Born in 1945, Dow would go on to become a beloved actor after playing the role of Wally Cleaver in the sitcom “Leave It to Beaver” later reprising the role in the television movie “The New Leave It to Beaver.”

He also appeared in television shows such as The Greatest Show on Earth, My Three Sons and Dr. Kildare, as well as a guest star on various television series including The Hardy Boys and Knight Rider.

Tributes to the late Tony Dow have since flooded Twitter:

‘Shows with love & affection!’ as grandma used to say.” – The ‘Grandpa’ character of Neil Young’s Greendale album#tonydow https://t.co/BowHK9uEGI — Harrison Sealts (@HarrisonSealts) July 26, 2022

Tony Dow has gone to Jesus. — David Hinojosa (@hinojosa_david) July 26, 2022

“Leave it to Beaver star Tony Dow — who played Wally Cleaver on the iconic sitcom — dies at 77 two months after revealing cancer diagnosis.”

Leave it to Beaver star Tony Dow — who played Wally Cleaver on the iconic sitcom — dies at 77 two months after revealing cancer diagnosis https://t.co/zbymIm5GkG pic.twitter.com/Fhw2j5J6ek — Eugene Mecke (@emeckejr) July 26, 2022

‘Leave it to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Dead at 77

‘Leave it to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Dead at 77 https://t.co/hSo8a3uGiQ — Charles Myrick -CEO (@medicinehelp) July 26, 2022

“RIP Wally🙏🏻Tony Dow, ‘Leave it to Beaver’ star, dead at 77 – Fox News”

RIP Wally🙏🏻 Tony Dow, 'Leave it to Beaver' star, dead at 77 – Fox News https://t.co/VoepJsrBbp — ToniG19 (@toni_g19) July 26, 2022

“#RIP #TonyDow #WallyCleaver #LeaveItToBeaver 😢”

“Damn. Another household name. Tony Dow, “Wally Cleaver,” from “Leave it to Beaver,” has passed. #riptonydow”

What a horrible week for losing memorable actors! Now, we have lost Tony Dow.”

To which another user responded:

“So sad. I was a little girl when “Beaver” ended but always had a crush on Wally Cleaver. Kind, smart, cute. I’d read he’s had a rough time with cancer recently so I’m glad he’s at rest. Thanks, #TonyDow #RIP”

So sad. I was a little girl when "Beaver" ended but always had a crush on Wally Cleaver. Kind, smart, cute. I'd read he's had a rough time with cancer recently so I'm glad he's at rest. Thanks, #TonyDow #RIP — Sneakers1957 🌵 (@sneakers1957) July 26, 2022

“R.I.P. Tony Dow”

“So it comes in 3. RIP Tony Dow, Paul Sorvino and Taurean Blacque.”

So it comes in 3. RIP Tony Dow, Paul Sorvino, and Taurean Blacque — CeeGeebigtymer (@ceegizzle101) July 26, 2022

The news of the death of Tony Dow follows reports of the death of Laurie Sawle, a former Western Australian cricket legend, who passed away aged 96, as reported on July 26.

