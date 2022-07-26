By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 11:35

Tributes pour in for Western Australian Cricket Legend Laurie Sawle aged 96 Credit: Twitter @WACA_Cricket

Laurie Sawle, a former Western Australian cricket legend, has passed away aged 96, as reported on July 26.

Western Australian Cricket Association took to Twitter to report the death of Laurie Sawle, stating:

“WA Cricket is deeply saddened by the passing of Western Australian cricketing great Laurie Sawle AM and sends its heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Vale Laurie Sawle AM”

Born in East Fremantle on 19 August 1925, Sawle would go on to be known as “The Colonel” in the cricket community, after serving in the 7th Australian Infantry Battalion during WWII.

He worked as Chair of national selectors, helping steer Australia’s cricket direction in the end of the 20th century.

His vast contribution as a WA selector and administrator, led to the creation of the Laurie Sawle Medal, awarded for the first time in 2000-01.

To this day it is most prestigious individual male award at WA Cricket.

Sawle was inducted into the WA Cricket Gallery of Greats in March 2009.

WA Cricket CEO Christina Matthews stated:

“Laurie Sawle was enormous to the fabric of cricket in Western Australia for decades.

“He was an incredibly talented and devoted administrator who was prepared to back himself and others in, and his passion for cricket never waned. Even years after his retirement, we’d regularly see him at the WACA Ground cheering WA on.

“The fact our highest individual men’s award is named after him speaks volumes about the type of character he was, and the legacy he left.

“We were incredibly lucky to have him, and remain grateful for everything he achieved.

“The WA Cricket community sends its thoughts to his three children Maryanne, Carmel and Mark and close friends in this difficult time.”

