By Anna Ellis • 26 July 2022 • 14:58

UK confirms outbreaks of Koi herpesvirus (KHV) disease. Image: Vital Safo/Shutterstock.com

The Fish Health Inspectorate (FHI) have found Koi herpesvirus (KHV) disease in fish at sites in England and Wales

KHV is a serious viral disease of fish and is a listed disease in the United Kingdom, the UK government confirmed on Tuesday, July 26.

It affects all varieties of common and ornamental carp species (Cyprinus carpio) and can result in large-scale mortalities.

Fish with KHV disease may show the following signs, especially when water temperatures are between 16 to 28 °C:

necrotic (white or brown) patches on the gills

rough patches on the skin and sloughing mucous

sunken eyes

You must contact the FHI if you suspect an outbreak of KHV. This includes fish with the above signs or deaths of carp or carp hybrids.

There is no risk to public health.

Sites with KHV disease must undergo a formal monitoring programme immediately following the outbreak. The FHI visit these sites to look for evidence of disease and to inspect compliance with the conditions of the statutory controls in place.

If a notifiable disease is confirmed, FHI places control to limit the spread of disease (these are known as confirmed designations). The following conditions are applied under disease controls:

No person may, without the previous consent in writing of the FHI, move any aquatic animal including eggs, and gametes, into, out of or within a confirmed designation area.

Disposal of dead aquatic animals, including eggs and gametes, must be by an approved method for disposal of Category 2 animal-by-product waste in compliance with local Environmental Health department requirements

Notify the Fish Health Inspectorate immediately should mortalities re-occur or spread to other waters within the designated area.

Notify the FHI in advance of all intended physical changes to sites within the designated area – such as site boundaries, number or size of waters, and use of the site. FHI written permission will be required beforehand for all such changes.

All requests for consent required under this Confirmed Designation Notice must be submitted to the FHI with a minimum of 5 working days’ notice.