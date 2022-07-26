By Anna Ellis • 26 July 2022 • 14:58
UK confirms outbreaks of Koi herpesvirus (KHV) disease. Image: Vital Safo/Shutterstock.com
KHV is a serious viral disease of fish and is a listed disease in the United Kingdom, the UK government confirmed on Tuesday, July 26.
It affects all varieties of common and ornamental carp species (Cyprinus carpio) and can result in large-scale mortalities.
Fish with KHV disease may show the following signs, especially when water temperatures are between 16 to 28 °C:
You must contact the FHI if you suspect an outbreak of KHV. This includes fish with the above signs or deaths of carp or carp hybrids.
There is no risk to public health.
Sites with KHV disease must undergo a formal monitoring programme immediately following the outbreak. The FHI visit these sites to look for evidence of disease and to inspect compliance with the conditions of the statutory controls in place.
If a notifiable disease is confirmed, FHI places control to limit the spread of disease (these are known as confirmed designations). The following conditions are applied under disease controls:
All requests for consent required under this Confirmed Designation Notice must be submitted to the FHI with a minimum of 5 working days’ notice.
