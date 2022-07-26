By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 21:54

Image of the fire in the Malaga municipality of Estepona. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

More than 300 people have been evacuated from a sports centre and nearby facilities due to the fire declared in the Malaga municipality of Estepona.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 26 at 9:35pm

More than 300 people were evacuated from a sports centre and other nearby facilities as a precaution after the fire that broke out this afternoon in the Malaga municipality of Estepona, according to malagahoy.es.

As shown in video footage uploaded onto social media, the fire is being controlled but its close proximity to proximity to buildings is a worry for the firefighters. Plan Infoca has tweeted that the fire is evolving ‘favourably’.

🔴 EVOLUCIÓN FAVORABLE en el #Incendio de vegetación en #ZonaUrbana declarado esta tarde junto al polígono industrial de #Estepona. Seguimos colaborando con @cpbmalaga para su estabilización. pic.twitter.com/koIqbr9cIp — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 26, 2022

Tuesday, July 26, at 6:42pm

Plan Infoca declared a fire to have broken out at around 5:30pm in the Estepona municipality of the Costa del Sol this afternoon, Tuesday, July 26. It was reported on their official Twitter profile @Plan_INFOCA.

🔴 DECLARADO #IFEstepona, #Málaga. Medios enviados: 1 🚁 ligero, 9 bomberos forestales, 1 técnico operaciones y 1 agente medio ambiente pic.twitter.com/5WDYNkVZUG — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 26, 2022

Members of the Malaga Provincial Fire Brigade were also turned out to tackle this incident. It is thought to have started near the Beverly Hills urbanisation in Estepona, close to the Estepona industrial estate, but has since started to spread according to the latest update from Plan Infoca.

Estamos trabajando en la extinción de un #incendio declarado en la zona de la urbanización Beverly Hills de #Estepona. Es una zona de vegetación y hemos solicitado el apoyo de los compañeros de Marbella para desarrollar las labores. Seguiremos informando. #CPBMálaga #bomberos pic.twitter.com/elh8mwHUiW — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) July 26, 2022

A light helicopter was originally deployed to the scene, along with nine specialised forest firefighters, an operations technician, and an environmental officer.

This has since been increased to include five aerial means. They are battling the blaze from above using 1 Super Puma helicopter, a light helicopter, one Command helicopter. and two SEALS. On the ground, they have increased the personnel to 45 firefighters, two operations technicians, and one fire appliance carrying water.

🔴 ACTUALIZAMOS | #IFEstepona, en paraje próximo al polígono industrial de Estepona

🔸 Aéreos: 5

1 🚁 Súper Puma

1 🚁 Semipesado

1 🚁 Mando

2 🛩️FOCAS de @mitecogob

🔸 Terrestres: 45 bomberos forestales, 2 técnicos de operaciones y 2 agentes medioambiente, y 1 🚒 pic.twitter.com/QtGjw3pMEv — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 26, 2022

