Valencia sees HOTTEST morning temperature of the century to be followed by hailstorms Credit: Anton Korobkov/Shutterstock.com

Spain’s City of Valencia, has experienced the hottest morning temperature of the century, on Tuesday, July 26, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency of Spain (AEMET)

AEMET announced Valencia’s hottest morning temperature in a series of tweets that read:

“The night has been very warm. Minimum temperatures today: Jávea/Xàbia: 27.0 Valencia: 27.0 Miramar: 26.8 València (UPV): 26.4 Sagunto/Sagunt: 26.3 Pego: 26.2 Alicante/Alacant: 26.1 Rojales: 26.0 Orihuela: 25.9 Elche/Elx: 25.4 Novelda: 24.6 Benidorm: 24.4 Castelló de la Plana: 24.4 Xàtiva: 24.3”

“With data since 1937, the past dawn has been the warmest in the València observatory (Viveros), together with that of July 28 2015, in both cases the minimum is 27.0 ºC.

All minimum temperatures above 26 ºC in València have been recorded in the 21st century:

🌡️26 July 2022 and 28 July 2015: 27.0

🌡️10 August 2019: 26.9

🌡️7 August 2015: 26.6

🌡️30 July 2015: 26.5

🌡️8 August 2015 and 28 July 2003: 26.4

“No major changes are expected in the minimum temperatures over the next few days. We will continue with minimum temperatures that will not drop below 25 ºC in many coastal areas.

Despite the warm temperatures AEMET has also issued a thunderstorms and hail warning stating:

“Emergencies of the @generalitat issues a bulletin for risk of thunderstorms with the possibility of hail following the warning of @AEMET_CValencia. Today 26/07: Inland north Castellón Inland south Valencia North coast and inland Alicante”

“Tomorrow 27/07: Inland north Castellón.”

The weather forecast on Valencia’s hottest morning temperature of the century follows reports of Saharan desert dust in the Canary Islands, the south part of the Peninsula and Ceuta and Melilla on Tuesday, July, 12.

