By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 17:56

WATCH: American M1A2 "Abrams" tanks on German autobahn en route to Poland Credit: Twitter @MarkRid89403375

Alleged footage of American M1A2 Abrams tanks on Germany’s autobahn en route to Poland, have began to circulate on Twitter on Tuesday, July 26.

One Twitter user posted: “🇺🇸 American M1A2 “Abrams” tanks are driving towards Poland along the German autobahn. #UkraineRussianWar.”

To which another user replied: “GO UKRAINE!”

Credit: Twitter @Raffy_Roma @MarkRid89403375

Photos of the tanks that were allegedly delivered to Poland was previously shared on Twitter:

“American M1A2 Abrams tanks were delivered to Poland, which will be used at the Armored Academy to train Polish tankers for this type of equipment”

American M1A2 Abrams tanks were delivered to Poland, which will be used at the Armored Academy to train Polish tankers for this type of equipment pic.twitter.com/QSggGPdJQq — Spriteer (@spriteer_774400) July 18, 2022

Credit: Twitter @spriteer_774400

🇵🇱🇺🇸🇺🇦 Delivery of the first two American M1A2 Abrams tanks to Poland, for training of personnel. After receiving 250 such machines, Poland promised to transfer to Ukraine a similar number of its T-72@serious_war_eng pic.twitter.com/6ds9a4j8VG — Serious War (@serious_war_eng) July 18, 2022

Credit: Twitter @serious_war_eng

According to reports from Notes from Poland, the nation agreed to the purchase of 116 used American Abrams tanks from the United States, in a bid” by the government seeks to fill gaps created by the decision to donate over 240 of its own T-72 tanks to Ukraine earlier this year.”

“We have sought to fill the gap that arose after the donation of the T-72 tanks to Ukraine,” stated Poland’s Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak.

“Our efforts were successful; we have an agreement with the US that 116 older versions of the Abrams tank will be transferred to the Polish army.”

The news follows reports of the former President of Poland Lech Walesa, calling on the West to reduce Russia’s population to less than 50 million, in an interview with French media, as reported on Monday, July 11.

