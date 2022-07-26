Explainer update: Do you need an international driver’s licence when in Spain? Close
WATCH: Taiwan completely shuts down in annual military preparation for Chinese invasion

By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 16:01

WATCH: Taiwan completely shuts down in annual military preparation for Chinese invasion JENG BO YUAN/Shutterstock.com

Taiwan began its annual military preparation for Chinese invasion known as “The Han Kuang Exercise”, on Monday, July 25.

Taiwan’s “Han Kuang Exercise” is a yearly exercise to prepare for a possible Chinese invasion by the People’s Liberation Army of the People’s Republic of China.

The annual military exercise is carried out by the Republic of China Armed Forces in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence shared an official video of the second day of the Han Kuang Exercise.

Credit: Twitter @MoNDefense

Video footage of the shut down of the nation with air raid drills, as well as military drills with aircraft and naval destroyers has been shared on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @a0931199880

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan observed one Maritime drill with over 20 warships from aboard a destroyer:

Credit: Twitter @AlArabiya_Eng

Credit: Twitter @SmritiS24856750

Credit: Twitter @TaiwanMilitary

One user posted: “Invasion drill in TaiChung City Taiwan today. My husband is there on business. Everyone had to find closest bomb shelter. Of course Joe was outside doing a video for me. lol”

Credit: Twitter @cov_Gretchen

Further footage of air raid drills was also shared:

Credit: Twitter @KokOAlak9

In addition, Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, has enraged China after talks of a possible US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

According to CNN, US President Joe Biden, said that a visit to Taiwan, “was not a good idea right now.”

However, many politicians are concerned that now that the news of the hypothetical visit has spread, if the US does not send Pelosi, it will look like the nation has backed down in front of China.

The news follows reports on Tuesday, July 19, when  it was revealed that the US Navy destroyer USS Benfold (DDG-65) had conducted a Taiwan Strait transit.

