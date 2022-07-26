By Joshua Manning • 26 July 2022 • 16:01

WATCH: Taiwan completely shuts down in annual military preparation for Chinese invasion JENG BO YUAN/Shutterstock.com

Taiwan began its annual military preparation for Chinese invasion known as “The Han Kuang Exercise”, on Monday, July 25.

Taiwan’s “Han Kuang Exercise” is a yearly exercise to prepare for a possible Chinese invasion by the People’s Liberation Army of the People’s Republic of China.

The annual military exercise is carried out by the Republic of China Armed Forces in Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence shared an official video of the second day of the Han Kuang Exercise.

2nd day of #HanKuang38th #ROCNavy and #ROCAF conducted the joint interception operation live-fire exercise to examine our training efforts and demonstrate the capability to #ProtectOurCountry. pic.twitter.com/4fMIiAQH6S — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MoNDefense

Video footage of the shut down of the nation with air raid drills, as well as military drills with aircraft and naval destroyers has been shared on Twitter:

Credit: Twitter @a0931199880

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan observed one Maritime drill with over 20 warships from aboard a destroyer:

Watch: #Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen boards a naval warship on Tuesday for only the second time in her six years in office, where she lauds the military’s determination to defend the island while overseeing its largest annual naval and air exercises.https://t.co/u7adVPesng pic.twitter.com/F8gZLVqSwR — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AlArabiya_Eng

#Taiwan navy destroyer fires a #missile as part of the country’s largest air and sea #MilitaryDrills in years. pic.twitter.com/a10iIuLtR0 — Smriti Sharma (@SmritiS24856750) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @SmritiS24856750

Credit: Twitter @TaiwanMilitary

One user posted: “Invasion drill in TaiChung City Taiwan today. My husband is there on business. Everyone had to find closest bomb shelter. Of course Joe was outside doing a video for me. lol”

Invasion drill in TaiChung City Taiwan today. My husband is there on business. Everyone had to find closest bomb shelter. Of course Joe was outside doing a video for me. lol pic.twitter.com/SynOCRUCxX — 1776Gretchen (@cov_Gretchen) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @cov_Gretchen

Further footage of air raid drills was also shared:

Clearing roads and sounding alarms. Taiwan preparing for the Chinese invasion. pic.twitter.com/BduvB8yiYh — Khanzada (@KokOAlak9) July 26, 2022

Credit: Twitter @KokOAlak9

In addition, Nancy Pelosi, speaker for the United States House of Representatives, has enraged China after talks of a possible US visit to Taiwan, a move that would potentially recognise Taiwan as an independent sovereign state, and not as the Republic of China.

According to CNN, US President Joe Biden, said that a visit to Taiwan, “was not a good idea right now.”

However, many politicians are concerned that now that the news of the hypothetical visit has spread, if the US does not send Pelosi, it will look like the nation has backed down in front of China.

The news follows reports on Tuesday, July 19, when it was revealed that the US Navy destroyer USS Benfold (DDG-65) had conducted a Taiwan Strait transit.

