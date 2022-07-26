Weather forecast for Spain on Tuesday, July 26

By Chris King • 26 July 2022 • 1:39

Image of a thermometer showing high temperature. Credit: Ed ConnorShutterstock.com

Here is the weather forecast for Tuesday, July 26 in Spain, according to AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

As predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, the weather forecast for Spain on Tuesday, July 12, shows the day starting with cloudy intervals in the north of Galicia and the Cantabrian area with probable light rains that will tend to subside as the day progresses.

The rest of the country can expect slightly cloudy or clear skies, except for some intervals of low clouds on the Valencian coast and the surrounding areas. Cloudiness will develop in the eastern third of the peninsula, without ruling out a shower or storm, although this is more likely in mountainous areas.

There is a high probability of haze in the Canary Islands, without ruling this out in the extreme south of the country, plus in the cities of Ceuta, and Melilla. Mists and morning strata are highly likely in the Cantabrian Mountains and the Pyrenees.

Maximum temperatures will fall, which may become more notable in the southeast and in Mallorca. The Canary Islands and the northwest can expect little change or increases compared to Monday, July 25.

Temperatures will still remain above 35°C in much of the southern half of the country, and, locally, in the Canary Islands. It is also likely that 35°C will be reached in the interior of the Canary Islands, and the Lleida depression. The Guadalquivir valley could again reach 40°C. Minimums will fall across the country, except in the Canary Islands.

Easterly winds with intervals of strong gusts will feature in the Empordan, easing as the day develops. The winds will be westerly in the Ebro, with trade winds in the Canary Islands. Easterly winds can be expected in the Mediterranean area, westerly in the Strait of Gibraltar, and northerly in the west of Galicia. Elsewhere, light winds, predominantly from the north and west.

