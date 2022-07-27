22-year-old British tourist kills his own father whilst on holiday

By Anna Ellis • 27 July 2022 • 16:57
Ethan Lee Hallows has been arrested in Marmaris, Turkey for allegedly killing his father. Image: Sadik Gulec/Shutterstock.com
It is suspected that Ethan Hallows punched his father, Garry James Hallows, in the head several times and he fell to the ground after the blows.
The family then took Garry to a hospital in the local area and told medical staff that he had sustained his injuries by falling down, according to Cumhuriyet on Tuesday, July 26.
Suspecting the death of the tourist and the movements of his son, the District Police Department and Public Security Bureau teams started work.
The teams examined the security camera records of the hotel and the surrounding area where the tourist was staying.
Ethan Lee Hallows has since been taken into custody by the police teams.
Marmaris is a port city and tourist resort on the Mediterranean coast, located in Muğla Province, southwest Turkey, along the shoreline of the Turkish Riviera.
Marmaris’ main source of income is international tourism.
It is located between two intersecting sets of mountains by the sea, though following a construction boom in the 1980s, little is left of the sleepy fishing village that Marmaris was until the late 20th century.
Marmaris is known for the nightlife, beaches and the crystal clear water of the sea
