230 hectares of wheat crops destroyed by Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv

By Joshua Manning • 27 July 2022 • 12:15

Credit: Twitter @Lyla_lilas

Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region reportedly resulted in the destruction of 230 hectares of wheat crops, on Tuesday, July 26.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported the destruction of the wheat crops by Russian shelling stating:

“Almost everything that farmers own near the village of Kotlyarevo in the Shevchenko territorial community has been lost.”

“Russia is burning bread. 230 hectares of wheat crops were destroyed by shelling,” the State Emergency Service said.

“A field of 4 hectares of barley near the village of Kotliarevo and 2.5 hectares of standing wheat near the village of Limany, Halytsynivska TG, were also burnt.”

“Ukrainians will not be intimidated. We will grow new bread on free, generous and beautiful Ukrainian land,” the State Emergencies Service added.

Images shared by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service were reposted on Twitter:

“Yesterday, July 26, russians destroyed 232 ha of #wheat and 4 ha of #barley in Mykolaiv region, #Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine #RussiaUkraineWar #RussiaIsATerroristState #RussiaCausesFamine”

Credit: Twitter @LatifundistCom

“Russia continue to burn Ukrainian bread. Near the village Kotlyareve in the Mykolaiv region, as a result of night shelling, 230 hectares of wheat crops were destroyed. #Ukraine #UkraineRussianWar”

Russia continue to burn Ukrainian bread. Near the village Kotlyareve in the Mykolaiv region, as a result of night shelling, 230 hectares of wheat crops were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/cVtmwp6eHY#Ukraine #UkraineRussianWar — Ukrainian News24 (@MarkRid89403375) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MarkRid89403375

“230 hectares of wheat crops were destroyed as a result of overnight shelling in the Mykolaiv region,” tweeted another user.

230 hectares of wheat crops were destroyed as a result of overnight shelling in the Mykolaiv region pic.twitter.com/lsEEmASH42 — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) July 27, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Lyla_lilas

The news of the Russian shelling destroying Ukraine’s wheat crops follows reports of Ukraine’s Armed Forces (AFU) launching a missile strike on the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson on the evening of July 26.

