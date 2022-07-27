Alicante’s Guardia Civil rescues loggerhead turtle trapped in illegal beacon

The Guardia Civil’s Maritime Service was patrolling the island of Tabarca on the Costa Blanca when they noticed the turtle with a trapped flipper; it was unable to swim, submerge or feed.

With great care and constantly holding the turtle by the shell so as not to damage its extremities, the turtle was taken onto the Guardia Civil‘s boat, according to Onda Cero on Wednesday, July 27.

The turtle was then transferred to the Oceanogràfic Foundation’s facilities for its recovery and subsequent return to the sea.

The Guardia Civil has reminded the public that the loggerhead turtle is classified as a vulnerable species and its trade is prohibited.

In the event of a discovery of this type by a member of the public, the protocol indicates that the entanglement trapping the animal should never be removed.

The Guardia Civil request that from the moment the animal is found, call 112 immediately.

If possible, the animal should be transported to the port, without crowding it and trying to keep it hydrated.

Once there, the specialists will transfer it to the recovery centre, where the rubbish will be removed, the damage will be assessed and the turtle will be treated.