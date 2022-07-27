By Anna Ellis • 27 July 2022 • 13:24
Alicante's Guardia Civil rescues loggerhead turtle trapped in illegal beacon. Image: NaturePicsFilms/Shutterstock.com
The Guardia Civil’s Maritime Service was patrolling the island of Tabarca on the Costa Blanca when they noticed the turtle with a trapped flipper; it was unable to swim, submerge or feed.
With great care and constantly holding the turtle by the shell so as not to damage its extremities, the turtle was taken onto the Guardia Civil‘s boat, according to Onda Cero on Wednesday, July 27.
The turtle was then transferred to the Oceanogràfic Foundation’s facilities for its recovery and subsequent return to the sea.
The Guardia Civil has reminded the public that the loggerhead turtle is classified as a vulnerable species and its trade is prohibited.
In the event of a discovery of this type by a member of the public, the protocol indicates that the entanglement trapping the animal should never be removed.
The Guardia Civil request that from the moment the animal is found, call 112 immediately.
If possible, the animal should be transported to the port, without crowding it and trying to keep it hydrated.
Once there, the specialists will transfer it to the recovery centre, where the rubbish will be removed, the damage will be assessed and the turtle will be treated.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.