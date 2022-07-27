Explainer update: Do you need an international driver’s licence when in Spain? Close
British dad and son found dead next to unconscious family after suspected poisoning

By Anna Ellis • 27 July 2022 • 15:16

Victims of suspected poising are from the Riverside area of Cardiff. muratart/Shutterstock.com

A Cardiff father and son have been found dead alongside three other unconscious members of their family whilst on holiday in Bangladesh.

Police in Bangladesh have confirmed the family of five was found unconscious at a flat in the Osmani Nagar district of Sylhet.

The family were rushed to hospital but tragically two members of the family later died.

Wales online confirmed the family were discovered in the afternoon of Tuesday, July 26, and local police have identified the father as Rafiqul Islam and his 16-year-old son as Michael Islam.

Police confirmed that the family arrived in Bangladesh on July 12 and moved into the flat where they were found on July 18.

District superintendent Uddin said: “After discussing the overall situation with the doctors and inspecting the scene we believe this may have been a case of poisoning.”

“The investigation is ongoing into whether it is poisoning or something else.”

The superintendent also confirmed that close relatives of the family lived in the same block.

Superintendent Uddin said: “The other people in the building are close relatives of the victims.”

“We questioned them. At the moment we believe they fell asleep after dinner last night.”

“This must be investigated further,” he added.

“How were they poisoned? How did they die? We will be able to confirm after an investigation.”

