Buzz Aldrin jacket from historic Apollo 11 moon mission sells for record amount

By Chris King • 27 July 2022 • 2:23

Image of astronaut Buzz Aldrin. Credit: By NASA - Description page (direct image link), Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=80478435

A record amount has been paid in auction for the Teflon-coated jacket worn by astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the historic Apollo 11 moon mission.

A record amount has been paid in an auction at Sotheby’s in New York on Tuesday, July 26, for the jacket worn by astronaut Buzz Aldrin during the historic NASA Apollo 11 mission to the moon in 1969.

An unidentified buyer paid the highest price ever recorded for a piece of space memorabilia, of $2,772,500 (€2,736,584.86), according to the celebrity news outlet, TMZ. Aldrin’s Teflon-coated jacket was being auctioned along with a load of other space artefacts from his historic journey into outer space.

The collection was hailed as the most valuable single space exploration sale ever staged, and it didn’t fail to deliver, actually achieving a grand total of $8.2 million dollars (€8.09million).

According to 92-year-old Buzz, he wore the item on board the spacecraft on both legs of the three-day trip from the Earth to the moon and back. During his time walking on the surface of the moon Buzz of course wore his iconic spacesuit, but the jacket was the item of spacewear that was worn for the longest time.

In images of the historic piece, his nametag for Edwin Eugene Aldrin Jr. can be seen as an ‘E’ above the Apollo 11 mission emblem. There is also an American flag on the jacket’s left shoulder.

